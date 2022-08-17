How to Watch Billy Horschel at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 18-21, Billy Horschel will aim to improve upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -5 and placed 52nd at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Billy Horschel at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Horschel's Statistics
- Horschel has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
-1
$0
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
27
-8
$47,937
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
