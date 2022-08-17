How to Watch Billy Horschel at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Billy Horschel plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 18-21, Billy Horschel will aim to improve upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -5 and placed 52nd at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Horschel's Statistics

Horschel has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC -1 $0 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 27 -8 $47,937 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.