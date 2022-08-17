How to Watch Brendan Steele at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Brendan Steele plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Steele seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He finished 33rd at the par-4 Wilmington Country Club in 2020.

How to Watch Brendan Steele at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Steele's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Steele has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Steele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC +1 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 30 -11 $50,340 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000

