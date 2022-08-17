How to Watch Brendan Steele at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendan Steele seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He finished 33rd at the par-4 Wilmington Country Club in 2020.
How to Watch Brendan Steele at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Steele's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Steele has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Steele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
30
-11
$50,340
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
