Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.

Brian Harman shot -12 and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.

How to Watch Brian Harman at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Harman's Statistics

Harman will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Harman has carded six straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.

Harman has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 3 -12 $885,000 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 71 -2 $14,600 July 14-17 The Open Championship 6 -13 $469,500 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +13 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605

