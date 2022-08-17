How to Watch Brian Harman at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Harman shot -12 and finished 29th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.
How to Watch Brian Harman at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Harman's Statistics
- Harman will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Harman has carded six straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in five straight.
- Harman has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Harman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
3
-12
$885,000
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
71
-2
$14,600
July 14-17
The Open Championship
6
-13
$469,500
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
