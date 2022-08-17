How to Watch Cameron Davis at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Davis looks for a higher finish in the 2022 BMW Championship after he placed 29th shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at Wilmington Country Club.
How to Watch Cameron Davis at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Davis' Statistics
- Davis will take aim at his sixth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Davis will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Davis has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
13
-9
$260,893
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
14
-15
$153,300
July 21-24
3M Open
16
-7
$103,313
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
6
-8
$134,125
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)