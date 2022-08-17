How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale placed 52nd in the BMW Championship in 2021, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher August 18-21 at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Tringale has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)