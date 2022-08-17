How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale placed 52nd in the BMW Championship in 2021, shooting a -5 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher August 18-21 at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Tringale's Statistics

Tringale has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Tringale has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC +3 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 57 -7 $18,648 July 21-24 3M Open MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895

