Cameron Young at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

Cameron Young hits the links August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a 31st-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee his last time in competition.
How to Watch Cameron Young at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Young's Statistics
- Young will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Young has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing with a top-five score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
31
-6
$78,886
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
2
-21
$635,600
July 14-17
The Open Championship
2
-19
$1,455,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time/EST
