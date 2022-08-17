Cameron Young at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Cameron Young at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Cameron Young plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Young hits the links August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a 31st-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee his last time in competition.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club

Young's Statistics

Young will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Young has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing with a top-five score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31 -6 $78,886 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 -21 $635,600 July 14-17 The Open Championship 2 -19 $1,455,000 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +13 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0

