Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Chez Reavie plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 18-21, Chez Reavie will try to build upon his last performance in the BMW Championship. In 2019, he shot -3 and finished 57th at TPC Southwind.

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Reavie's Statistics

Reavie has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Reavie has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Reavie has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 51 -3 $36,050 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 47 -6 $19,116 July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 1 -19 $666,000 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0

