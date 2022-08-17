Skip to main content

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Chez Reavie plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Chez Reavie plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 18-21, Chez Reavie will try to build upon his last performance in the BMW Championship. In 2019, he shot -3 and finished 57th at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the BMW Championship

  • Date: August 18-21, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Wilmington, Delaware
  • Course: Wilmington Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Reavie's Statistics

  • Reavie has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Reavie has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Reavie has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 11-14

FedEx St. Jude Championship

51

-3

$36,050

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

47

-6

$19,116

July 21-24

3M Open

49

-1

$18,885

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

1

-19

$666,000

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

E

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

BMW Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Aaron Wise plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Wise at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Moore at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Lee Trevino plays a shot with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus during the R&amp;A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Xander Schauffele plays his tee shot on the ninth hole during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Xander Schauffele at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Harman at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Cameron Young plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Cameron Young at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sepp Straka plays from the bunker on the third playoff hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago