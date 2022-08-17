How to Watch Chez Reavie at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 18-21, Chez Reavie will try to build upon his last performance in the BMW Championship. In 2019, he shot -3 and finished 57th at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Chez Reavie at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Reavie's Statistics
- Reavie has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Reavie has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Reavie has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
51
-3
$36,050
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
47
-6
$19,116
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
1
-19
$666,000
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)