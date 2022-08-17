How to Watch Chris Kirk at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Kirk finished 48th in the BMW Championship in 2021, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher August 18-21 at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kirk's Statistics
- Kirk has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
17
-14
$128,100
July 14-17
The Open Championship
42
-6
$51,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
71
+11
$16,538
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)