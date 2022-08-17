How to Watch Chris Kirk at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chris Kirk plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Kirk finished 48th in the BMW Championship in 2021, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher August 18-21 at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Kirk's Statistics

Kirk has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kirk has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC +4 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 17 -14 $128,100 July 14-17 The Open Championship 42 -6 $51,000 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 71 +11 $16,538 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325

