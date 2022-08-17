How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout will play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. In his most recent tournament he took 64th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting +1 at TPC Southwind.

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Bezuidenhout's Statistics

Bezuidenhout has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 64 +1 $32,250 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 47 -6 $19,116 July 14-17 The Open Championship 68 -2 $32,525 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900

