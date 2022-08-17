How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout will play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. In his most recent tournament he took 64th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting +1 at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Bezuidenhout has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
64
+1
$32,250
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
47
-6
$19,116
July 14-17
The Open Championship
68
-2
$32,525
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
