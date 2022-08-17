How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Collin Morikawa carded a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 BMW Championship looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Morikawa's Statistics
- Morikawa has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Morikawa has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
5
-11
$480,000
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
