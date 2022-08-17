How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Collin Morikawa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Collin Morikawa carded a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 BMW Championship looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Morikawa's Statistics

Morikawa has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last eight rounds, Morikawa has finished below par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 5 -11 $480,000 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 5 -2 $674,953 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.