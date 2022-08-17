How to Watch Corey Conners at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Corey Conners plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Conners enters play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a 28th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Conners' Statistics

Conners has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Conners has finished below par 10 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 28 -7 $107,250 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 21 -9 $73,608 July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 61 +7 $19,845 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.