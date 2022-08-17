How to Watch Corey Conners at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Corey Conners enters play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a 28th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Corey Conners at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Conners' Statistics
- Conners has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Conners has finished below par 10 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
28
-7
$107,250
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
21
-9
$73,608
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
61
+7
$19,845
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
