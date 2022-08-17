How to Watch Davis Riley at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Davis Riley ended the weekend at -6, good for a 31st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 seeking better results.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Riley's Statistics
- Riley has finished below par eight times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
31
-6
$78,886
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
