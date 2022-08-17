How to Watch Davis Riley at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Davis Riley plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Davis Riley ended the weekend at -6, good for a 31st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 seeking better results.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Riley's Statistics

Riley has finished below par eight times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31 -6 $78,886 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 13 -10 $123,188 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011

