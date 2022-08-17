How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Denny McCarthy finished the weekend at -8, good for a 20th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 trying for better results.
How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
McCarthy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, McCarthy has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- McCarthy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
20
-8
$152,813
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)