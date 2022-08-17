How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 12, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denny McCarthy plays from the seventh tee during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Denny McCarthy finished the weekend at -8, good for a 20th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 trying for better results.

How to Watch Denny McCarthy at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

McCarthy's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, McCarthy has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

McCarthy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 20 -8 $152,813 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +3 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 6 -16 $248,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0

