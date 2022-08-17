How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Emiliano Grillo looks for better results in the 2022 BMW Championship after he took 46th shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at Wilmington Country Club.
How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Grillo's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Grillo has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
31
-6
$78,886
July 21-24
3M Open
2
-14
$667,500
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
