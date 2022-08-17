How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Emiliano Grillo plays a shot from the ninth fairway during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Emiliano Grillo looks for better results in the 2022 BMW Championship after he took 46th shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at Wilmington Country Club.

How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Grillo's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Grillo has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31 -6 $78,886 July 21-24 3M Open 2 -14 $667,500 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0

