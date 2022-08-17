Harold Varner at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Harold Varner at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Harold Varner III plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Varner finished 12th in the BMW Championship in 2021, shooting a -17 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher August 18-21 at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

How to Watch Harold Varner at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Varner's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Varner has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC +3 $0 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC E $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0

