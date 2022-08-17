Harold Varner at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Harold Varner at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner finished 12th in the BMW Championship in 2021, shooting a -17 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher August 18-21 at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.
How to Watch Harold Varner at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Varner's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Varner has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
+3
$0
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
