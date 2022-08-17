How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hideki Matsuyama seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He finished 46th at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Matsuyama's Statistics
- Matsuyama has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+6
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
68
-2
$32,525
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
4
-3
$859,032
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
