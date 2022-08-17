How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Hideki Matsuyama reacts after playing a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He finished 46th at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Matsuyama's Statistics

Matsuyama has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 21-24 3M Open MC +6 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 68 -2 $32,525 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 4 -3 $859,032 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0

