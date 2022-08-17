Skip to main content

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Hideki Matsuyama reacts after playing a shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He finished 46th at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Hideki Matsuyama at the BMW Championship

  • Date: August 18-21, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Wilmington, Delaware
  • Course: Wilmington Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Matsuyama's Statistics

  • Matsuyama has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 21-24

3M Open

MC

+6

$0

July 14-17

The Open Championship

68

-2

$32,525

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+7

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

4

-3

$859,032

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

August
17
2022

BMW Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
