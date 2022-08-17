How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; J.J. Spaun plays from the first tee during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Spaun will appear August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. In his most recent tournament he placed 42nd in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting -5 at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Spaun's Statistics

Spaun has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 42 -5 $54,750 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +2 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 8 -17 $254,100 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 59 +6 $21,499 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0

