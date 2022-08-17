How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
J.J. Spaun will appear August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. In his most recent tournament he placed 42nd in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting -5 at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch J.J. Spaun at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Spaun's Statistics
- Spaun has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
42
-5
$54,750
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
8
-17
$254,100
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
59
+6
$21,499
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
