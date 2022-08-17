How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joaquin Niemann looks for a higher finish in the 2022 BMW Championship after he took 29th shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at Wilmington Country Club.
How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Niemann's Statistics
- Niemann will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Niemann has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Niemann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
13
-9
$260,893
July 14-17
The Open Championship
53
-4
$35,656
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
