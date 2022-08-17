How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Joaquin Niemann plays his shot from the 18th green rough during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann looks for a higher finish in the 2022 BMW Championship after he took 29th shooting -12 in this tournament a year ago at Wilmington Country Club.

How to Watch Joaquin Niemann at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Niemann's Statistics

Niemann will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Niemann has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Niemann has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 13 -9 $260,893 July 14-17 The Open Championship 53 -4 $35,656 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 47 +9 $50,672

Regional restrictions apply.