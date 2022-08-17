Skip to main content

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Jon Rahm plays a chip shot during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Jon Rahm plays a chip shot during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He took ninth at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the BMW Championship

  • Date: August 18-21, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Wilmington, Delaware
  • Course: Wilmington Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rahm's Statistics

  • Rahm will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 16 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Rahm has carded seven straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
  • Rahm has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 11-14

FedEx St. Jude Championship

5

-11

$480,000

July 14-17

The Open Championship

34

-7

$68,906

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

55

+5

$22,917

June 16-19

U.S. Open

12

+1

$347,058

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

10

-4

$303,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

BMW Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Aaron Wise plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Wise at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sepp Straka plays from the bunker on the third playoff hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Justin Thomas plays from the fairway during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Justin Thomas at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Harold Varner III plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Harold Varner at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Lee Trevino plays a shot with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus during the R&amp;A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Max Homa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Max Homa at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago