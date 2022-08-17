How to Watch Jon Rahm at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jon Rahm seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He took ninth at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Jon Rahm at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Rahm's Statistics
- Rahm will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 16 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Rahm has carded seven straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Rahm has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
5
-11
$480,000
July 14-17
The Open Championship
34
-7
$68,906
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
55
+5
$22,917
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
