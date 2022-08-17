How to Watch Jon Rahm at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Jon Rahm plays a chip shot during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He took ninth at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Jon Rahm at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Rahm's Statistics

Rahm will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 16 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Rahm has carded seven straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Rahm has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 5 -11 $480,000 July 14-17 The Open Championship 34 -7 $68,906 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 55 +5 $22,917 June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000

