How to Watch Joohyung Kim at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joohyung Kim enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 after a 13th-place finish in Memphis, Tennessee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Kim's Statistics
- In this week's event, Kim will seek his fourth straight top-20 finish.
- Kim will try to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kim has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
13
-9
$260,893
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
1
-20
$1,314,000
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
7
-18
$283,500
July 21-24
3M Open
26
-5
$55,875
July 14-17
The Open Championship
47
-5
$40,600
