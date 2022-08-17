How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Jordan Spieth looks for a better result in the 2022 BMW Championship after he placed 34th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Wilmington Country Club.
How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Spieth's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
8
-12
$325,667
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
