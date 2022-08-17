How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 16, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Jordan Spieth plays a shot on the 4th hole during the third round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth looks for a better result in the 2022 BMW Championship after he placed 34th shooting -11 in this tournament a year ago at Wilmington Country Club.

How to Watch Jordan Spieth at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Spieth's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Spieth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 8 -12 $325,667 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 10 -2 $155,336 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916

