How to Watch JT Poston at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston, the No. 56 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 59th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Poston's Statistics
- Poston has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Poston has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
20
-8
$152,813
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
21
-9
$73,608
July 21-24
3M Open
11
-8
$160,875
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
1
-21
$1,278,000
