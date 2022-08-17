How to Watch JT Poston at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

JT Poston, the No. 56 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 59th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.

How to Watch JT Poston at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Poston's Statistics

Poston has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Poston has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 20 -8 $152,813 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 21 -9 $73,608 July 21-24 3M Open 11 -8 $160,875 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 1 -21 $1,278,000

