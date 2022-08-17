Justin Thomas at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Justin Thomas plays from the fairway during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 22nd in this tournament a year ago, Justin Thomas has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware August 18-21.

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Thomas' Statistics

Thomas has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Thomas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 13 -9 $260,893 July 14-17 The Open Championship 53 -4 $35,656 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 37 +7 $75,916 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 3 -15 $600,300

