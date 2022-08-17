Justin Thomas at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 22nd in this tournament a year ago, Justin Thomas has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware August 18-21.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Thomas' Statistics
- Thomas has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thomas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
13
-9
$260,893
July 14-17
The Open Championship
53
-4
$35,656
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
3
-15
$600,300
