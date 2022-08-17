How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Keegan Bradley reacts after playing his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 18-21, Keegan Bradley will look to build upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -3 and finished 60th at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Bradley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Bradley has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC -1 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 44 -9 $26,527 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102

