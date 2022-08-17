How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 18-21, Keegan Bradley will look to build upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -3 and finished 60th at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Bradley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Bradley has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
-1
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
44
-9
$26,527
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
