How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Keith Mitchell plays his tee shot at the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Keith Mitchell carded a 31st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 BMW Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mitchell's Statistics

Mitchell has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Mitchell has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31 -6 $78,886 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 54 -5 $16,863 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 36 +2 $45,315 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 6 -12 $320,588

Regional restrictions apply.