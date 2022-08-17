How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Keith Mitchell carded a 31st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 BMW Championship aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Mitchell has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
31
-6
$78,886
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
54
-5
$16,863
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
