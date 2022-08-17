How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Kevin Kisner plays from the 18th bunker during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Kevin Kisner ended the weekend at -8, good for a 20th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 trying for better results.

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Kisner's Statistics

Kisner has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Kisner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 20 -8 $152,813 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +6 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 6 -12 $320,588

