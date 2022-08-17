How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Kevin Kisner ended the weekend at -8, good for a 20th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 trying for better results.
How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Kisner's Statistics
- Kisner has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Kisner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
20
-8
$152,813
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
6
-12
$320,588
How To Watch
Time
/EST
