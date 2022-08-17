Kurt Kitayama at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kurt Kitayama struggled, missing the cut at TPC Southwind. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 in Wilmington, Delaware.
How to Watch Kurt Kitayama at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Kitayama's Statistics
- Kitayama has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
-1
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
20
-13
$99,120
July 14-17
The Open Championship
72
-1
$32,013
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
2
-6
$862,324
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)