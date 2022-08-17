Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kyoung-Hoon Lee plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kyoung-Hoon Lee shot -17 and finished 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Lee's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 20 -8 $152,813 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 61 -4 $15,841 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102

