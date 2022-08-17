Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shot -17 and finished 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.
How to Watch Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Lee's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lee has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Lee has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
20
-8
$152,813
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
61
-4
$15,841
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
