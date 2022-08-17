How to Watch Lucas Glover at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 38th in this tournament a year ago, Lucas Glover has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware August 18-21.
How to Watch Lucas Glover at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Glover's Statistics
- Glover has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
3
-12
$885,000
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
54
-5
$16,863
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
