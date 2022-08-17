How to Watch Lucas Glover at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Lucas Glover plays a shot from the fairway of the third fairway during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 38th in this tournament a year ago, Lucas Glover has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware August 18-21.

How to Watch Lucas Glover at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Glover's Statistics

Glover has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 3 -12 $885,000 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 54 -5 $16,863 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 21-24 3M Open MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.