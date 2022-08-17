How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lucas Herbert hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 in Wilmington, Delaware. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.
How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Herbert's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Herbert has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+13
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
