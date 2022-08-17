How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Lucas Herbert plays his shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Herbert hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 in Wilmington, Delaware. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to Watch Lucas Herbert at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Herbert's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Herbert has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC +3 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +13 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040

