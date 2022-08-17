How to Watch Luke List at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Luke List plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He finished 45th at the par-4 Wilmington Country Club in 2018.

How to Watch Luke List at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

List's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, List has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

List has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC E $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC +2 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102

Regional restrictions apply.