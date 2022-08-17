How to Watch Luke List at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He finished 45th at the par-4 Wilmington Country Club in 2018.
How to Watch Luke List at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
List's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, List has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- List has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
E
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+2
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)