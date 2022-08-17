How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He took 52nd at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Hughes' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hughes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
46
-4
$42,330
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
