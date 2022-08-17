Skip to main content

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays from the rough on the seventh hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mackenzie Hughes plays from the rough on the seventh hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Hughes seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He took 52nd at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at the BMW Championship

  • Date: August 18-21, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Wilmington, Delaware
  • Course: Wilmington Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hughes' Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Hughes has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Hughes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 11-14

FedEx St. Jude Championship

46

-4

$42,330

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

MC

+5

$0

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

MC

+4

$0

July 14-17

The Open Championship

MC

+4

$0

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+9

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

BMW Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Aaron Wise plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Wise at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2017; Mexico City, MEX; Alexander Noren plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the WGC - Mexico Championship golf tournament at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Alexander Noren at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Taylor Moore at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Lee Trevino plays a shot with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus during the R&amp;A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays a shot from a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Xander Schauffele plays his tee shot on the ninth hole during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Xander Schauffele at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Harman at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Cameron Young plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Cameron Young at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sepp Straka plays from the bunker on the third playoff hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago