How to Watch Marc Leishman at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Marc Leishman plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links August 18-21, Marc Leishman will look to build upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -6 and finished 51st at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Marc Leishman at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Leishman's Statistics

Leishman has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 64 +1 $32,250 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302

Regional restrictions apply.