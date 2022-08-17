How to Watch Marc Leishman at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links August 18-21, Marc Leishman will look to build upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -6 and finished 51st at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Marc Leishman at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Leishman's Statistics
- Leishman has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Leishman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
64
+1
$32,250
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
