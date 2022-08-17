How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Kuchar, the No. 76 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 59th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.
How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Kuchar's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kuchar has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
