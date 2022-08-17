May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Matt Kuchar plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Kuchar, the No. 76 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 59th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.

How to Watch Matt Kuchar at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Kuchar's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kuchar has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Kuchar has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC +2 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607

