How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick will play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. In his last tournament he placed fifth in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting -11 at TPC Southwind.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Fitzpatrick has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Fitzpatrick has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Fitzpatrick has finished below par seven times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
5
-11
$480,000
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 16-19
U.S. Open
1
-6
$3,150,000
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
Regional restrictions apply.
