How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick will play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. In his last tournament he placed fifth in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting -11 at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

Fitzpatrick has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Fitzpatrick has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Fitzpatrick has finished below par seven times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 5 -11 $480,000 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 16-19 U.S. Open 1 -6 $3,150,000 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675

Regional restrictions apply.