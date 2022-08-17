How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Maverick McNealy hits the links August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a 31st-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee his last time in competition.
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
McNealy's Statistics
- McNealy has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
31
-6
$78,886
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
E
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
9
-10
$104,525
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
