How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Maverick McNealy plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Maverick McNealy hits the links August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a 31st-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee his last time in competition.

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

McNealy's Statistics

McNealy has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31 -6 $78,886 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC E $0 July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 9 -10 $104,525 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262

