Max Homa shot -2 and finished 63rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.
How to Watch Max Homa at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Homa's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Homa has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
42
-5
$54,750
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
24
-12
$68,460
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
