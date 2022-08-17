How to Watch Max Homa at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Max Homa plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa shot -2 and finished 63rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.

How to Watch Max Homa at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Homa's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Homa has finished below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 42 -5 $54,750 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 24 -12 $68,460 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 16-19 U.S. Open 47 +9 $50,672

Regional restrictions apply.