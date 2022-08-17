How to Watch Mito Pereira at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Mito Pereira ended the weekend at -5, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 trying for better results.
How to Watch Mito Pereira at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Pereira's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Pereira has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Pereira has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
42
-5
$54,750
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
