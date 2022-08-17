How to Watch Mito Pereira at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Mito Pereira plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Mito Pereira ended the weekend at -5, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 trying for better results.

How to Watch Mito Pereira at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Pereira's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Pereira has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Pereira has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 42 -5 $54,750 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0

