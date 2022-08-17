How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay heads into the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 as the defending champion, having won this tournament in 2021, finishing at -27 on the par-72 course at Wilmington Country Club.
How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Cantlay's Statistics
- Cantlay will try to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Cantlay has finished below par 10 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
57
-2
$34,200
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
2
-21
$635,600
July 14-17
The Open Championship
8
-12
$325,667
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
4
-4
$356,348
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
