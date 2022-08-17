How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Patrick Cantlay plays tees off from the 13th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay heads into the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 as the defending champion, having won this tournament in 2021, finishing at -27 on the par-72 course at Wilmington Country Club.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Cantlay's Statistics

Cantlay will try to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Cantlay has finished below par 10 times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 57 -2 $34,200 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 -21 $635,600 July 14-17 The Open Championship 8 -12 $325,667 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 4 -4 $356,348 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775

