Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rory McIlroy shot -22 and finished fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.
How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
McIlroy's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, McIlroy has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
-1
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
3
-18
$933,000
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
1
-19
$1,566,000
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
