Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Lee Trevino plays a shot with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus during the R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy shot -22 and finished fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.

How to Watch Rory McIlroy at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

McIlroy's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, McIlroy has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC -1 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 3 -18 $933,000 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open 5 -2 $674,953 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 1 -19 $1,566,000

Regional restrictions apply.