How to Watch Russell Henley at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Henley, the No. 51 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 60th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Henley's Statistics
- Henley has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Henley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
-1
$0
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
5
-13
$270,100
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
10
-16
$203,700
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
