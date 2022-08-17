How to Watch Russell Henley at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Russell Henley plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Henley, the No. 51 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 60th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.

How to Watch Russell Henley at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Henley's Statistics

Henley has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Henley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC -1 $0 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 5 -13 $270,100 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 -16 $203,700 July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0

