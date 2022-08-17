How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sahith Theegala will compete in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 after a 13th-place finish in Memphis, Tennessee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Theegala's Statistics
- Theegala has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
13
-9
$260,893
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
57
-7
$18,648
July 21-24
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
34
-7
$68,906
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
Regional restrictions apply.
