How to Watch Sam Burns at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 18-21, Sam Burns will try to improve upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -19 and placed eighth at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Burns' Statistics
- Burns will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Burns has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
20
-8
$152,813
July 14-17
The Open Championship
42
-6
$51,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
66
+8
$17,168
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
