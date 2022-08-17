How to Watch Sam Burns at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sam Burns plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 18-21, Sam Burns will try to improve upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -19 and placed eighth at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Sam Burns at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Burns' Statistics

Burns will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Burns has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 20 -8 $152,813 July 14-17 The Open Championship 42 -6 $51,000 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 66 +8 $17,168 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002

