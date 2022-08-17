How to Watch Scott Stallings at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Scott Stallings plays a shot in a bunker during the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis , Tenn., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Pga Day 2 010

Scott Stallings shot +18 and took 69th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.

How to Watch Scott Stallings at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club

Stallings' Statistics

Stallings has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC E $0 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 13 -10 $123,188 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 -16 $203,700 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 4 -17 $319,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605

