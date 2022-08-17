How to Watch Scott Stallings at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Stallings shot +18 and took 69th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.
How to Watch Scott Stallings at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Stallings' Statistics
- Stallings has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Stallings has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
E
$0
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
10
-16
$203,700
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
4
-17
$319,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)