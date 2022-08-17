How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scottie Scheffler shot -14 and finished 22nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.
How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Scheffler's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Scheffler has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Scheffler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
-1
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
August
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
