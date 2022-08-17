How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Scottie Scheffler shot -14 and finished 22nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship.

How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Scheffler's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Scheffler has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Scheffler has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC -1 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open 2 -5 $1,557,687

