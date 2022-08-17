How to Watch Seamus Power at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seamus Power looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind when he tees off in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware ranked No. 39 in the world.
How to Watch Seamus Power at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Power's Statistics
- Power has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Power has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
12
+1
$347,058
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
