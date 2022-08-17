Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Seamus Power plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Seamus Power looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind when he tees off in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware ranked No. 39 in the world.

How to Watch Seamus Power at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Power's Statistics

Power has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Power has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC +4 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +4 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 16-19 U.S. Open 12 +1 $347,058 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +4 $0

