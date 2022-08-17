Skip to main content

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sebastian Munoz plays his shot form the bunker on the fifth fairway during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Sebastian Munoz carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 BMW Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the BMW Championship

  • Date: August 18-21, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Wilmington, Delaware
  • Course: Wilmington Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Munoz's Statistics

  • Munoz has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Munoz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 11-14

FedEx St. Jude Championship

46

-4

$42,330

August 4- 7

Wyndham Championship

MC

E

$0

July 14-17

The Open Championship

62

-3

$33,625

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+4

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

14

+2

$241,302

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

BMW Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
