How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Sebastian Munoz carded a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 BMW Championship aiming for a better finish.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz has finished below par seven times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Munoz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
46
-4
$42,330
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
E
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
Regional restrictions apply.
