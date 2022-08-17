Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sepp Straka plays from the bunker on the third playoff hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka hits the links August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a second-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Straka's Statistics

Straka has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Straka has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 2 -15 $1,635,000 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +13 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -2 $0 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0

