Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka hits the links August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind following a second-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the last competition he played.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Straka's Statistics
- Straka has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Straka has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Straka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
2
-15
$1,635,000
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+13
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
MC
-2
$0
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
