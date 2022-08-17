How to Watch Shane Lowry at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Shane Lowry plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Shane Lowry posted a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 BMW Championship looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Shane Lowry at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Lowry's Statistics

Lowry has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lowry has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lowry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 46 -4 $42,330 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 83 +4 $12,994 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675

Regional restrictions apply.