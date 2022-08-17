How to Watch Shane Lowry at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Shane Lowry posted a 46th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 BMW Championship looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Shane Lowry at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Lowry's Statistics
- Lowry has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lowry has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lowry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
46
-4
$42,330
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
83
+4
$12,994
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
