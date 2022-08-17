How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Si Woo Kim plays a shot from the fairway of the third hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Si Woo Kim, the No. 63 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.

How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kim's Statistics

Kim has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 11 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 42 -5 $54,750 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship MC +2 $0 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 14 -15 $153,300 July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.