How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Si Woo Kim, the No. 63 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
42
-5
$54,750
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
14
-15
$153,300
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
